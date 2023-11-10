HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you see the Grinch riding in the passenger seat of a police patrol car while driving in Hillsborough, your eyes aren’t fooling you.

The Hillsborough Police Department says one of their officers has taken on a new passenger for the holiday season.

“Officer Mendoza seems to think it’s time to decorate for Christmas,” the police department said in a Facebook post. “Some say it’s too soon.”

Grinch in patrol car (Hillsborough Police Department)

The police department says you may see Mr. Grinch out on the road while Officer Mendoza is on patrol.

“If you see them roll by, just know that half of us are not ready for this yet,” the police department said. “We are still waiting for the deviled egg plates first!”