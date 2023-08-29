CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The emotional toll of Monday’s shooting at UNC-Chapel Hill extends far beyond the people who witnessed a professor being killed at the hands of a student.

It was the first day of the second week of classes at UNC when, in an instant, a shooting prompted a sea of police lights and an hours-long lockdown campus.

“Your mental health and well-being are paramount, and there are resources available to support you now and in the days ahead,” the university said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

In an effort to help the Carolina community heal, the university and its chancellor have highlighted programs and counseling services.

Help for students

CAPS

Counseling and Psychological Services—or CAPS for short—are available to any students who need to speak with a mental health provider. CAPS provides in-person student counseling and on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., these services are available at three locations on campus:

Carolina Union, Room 2420

SASB North, Room 1118

Campus health building

To reach out to someone at CAPS directly, students can call 919-966-3658 or email caps@unc.edu.

Help for university employees

For anyone employed by UNC-Chapel Hill, there’s the Employee Assistance Program.

As part of this program, counselors will be available for faculty and staff Tuesday and Wednesday. Information on the specific times and locations has been sent directly to all employees.

EAP support is also available online through GuidanceConnect. Employees may also call 877-314-5841 to make an appointment with a counselor. The university reminded all staff that this support is free and remains confidential.

Help for all – including parents and community

919-918-1999

The above hotline number has been set up by the university to also help those impacted by Monday’s events that may not be a student or employee. However, the hotline can be used by anyone, including faculty, staff, students, parents and the general public to address concerns and questions.

Carolina Ready

A university-wide public safety campaign called Carolina Ready was designed to help keep the UNC community informed of how UNC communicates emergency information.

This website also has resources for creating personal emergency plans and what to do when it’s time to take action in an emergency.

Online Alerts

To see all the latest alerts, visit alertcarolina.unc.edu.