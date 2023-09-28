RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One month after UNC Chapel Hill was put on lockdown as a result of an armed man on campus, campus police say they still have not found the gun they believe he had.

UNC-Chapel Hill Police Chief Brian James spoke with the university’s Board of Trustees for an update on their safety procedures following two lockdowns in the last month. The first occurred on Aug. 28, when police say Associate Professor Dr. Zijie Yan was shot and killed inside the Caudill Labs building on campus. Two weeks later, police say 27-year-old Mickel Deonte Harris came on campus and threatened a bagel shop employee with a gun, triggering a second lockdown.

“The shooting of Dr. Yin was devastating for our community here at Carolina, along with two lockdowns in a 16-day window,” said UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz.

Chancellor Guskiewicz said the university is now reviewing the response to both incidents to look for areas of improvement.

“We’re gonna continue to get better,” Guskiewicz said. “There’s no perfect response but we will work toward perfect.”

For the chancellor, there are three important areas to focus on.

“First is how we improve initial actions we take to support each other in such a situation. Second, what do we do to better secure our physical spaces? And third, perhaps most important, what are the root causes that lead to something like this that we can address as a community?” Guskiewicz shared.

Improving campus security

In addition to sharing that the gun believed to be brandished by Harris had not been found, Chief James shared with the board that a call from a citizen to the Town of Chapel Hill led them to an arrest of their suspect.

James shared with the board what his department was doing to improve campus safety.

He said building on relationships with partners like the Town of Chapel Hill police is part of their effort to improve security on campus.

James said their partners have asked to come on campus to tour and get familiarized with campus to better navigate the area in case of another emergency.

“When you get here, its like a maze, ” James said.

James said they also want to review camera access and locations of those cameras on campus.

“We want to ensure we have cameras in places they need to be to try to prevent or reduce the number of blind spots they have on campus,” said James.

He said his department is looking for ways to consolidate the different camera systems currently used on campus to simply access in emergency situations.

In addition, the chief said his department was also considering bringing license plate readers to campus.

Concerns from parents

After the first incident on campus, a hotline for concerned parents, loved ones and community members was set up. Darrell Jeter, director of the university’s Emergency Management and Planning said the hotline received 200 calls.

Jeter said half of those calls were from parents with concerns regarding the incidents and the well-being of their students.

About a quarter of the calls were from students, Jeter said.

Jeter said most callers had concerns about the response itself and wanted to know what actions were being taken to regain a sense of safety on campus.

The university’s Carolina Ready Safety App, which includes emergency alerts, tools for staying safe on campus, emergency response guides, and campus maps, saw a 45 percent increase in downloads.

As with James’ department, Jeter said his team was also looking for ways to improve in case of future incidents.