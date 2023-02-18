CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was robbed by a gunman in a shopping area of Chapel Hill Saturday evening, police said.

The incident was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of Raleigh Road, which is just east of Fordham Boulevard, according to a news release from the Chapel Hill Police Department.

“A man displayed a gun while robbing a victim,” the news release said.

Within that block, there are two shopping centers — Glen Lennox Shopping Center and Glenwood Square Shopping Center, which includes the Fresh Market grocery store.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Police said investigators are working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515.