CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Several gunshots were fired in a Chapel Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon and police said they are looking for a Lexus SUV.

The incident was reported just before 5:25 p.m. in the area of Caldwell Street and Mitchell Lane — about four blocks northeast of the UNC-Chapel Hill campus, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.

No victims were found at the scene, but police said they discovered evidence that gunshots were fired in the area. Police did not elaborate on the evidence they found.

The armed suspect or suspects possibly fled the scene in a white Lexus SUV, which had rails similar to a luggage rack on the roof of the SUV, the news release said.

Police said anyone with information about the gunfire should call 911 or the non-emergency Orange County Communications number at 919-732-5063.

The news release also said people with information who want to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515.