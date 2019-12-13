Guskiewicz voted in as new UNC-CH chancellor

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Kevin Guskiewicz, who has been serving as UNC-CH’s interim chancellor, was voted in Friday as the University’s 12th chancellor.

Guskiewicz has been in the interim position since February after Carol Folt left the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in January.

The vote by the UNC Board of Governor to move Guskiewicz into the permanent position was unanimous.

“I am humbled and honored to be named the 12th chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill,” said Guskiewicz. “Carolina has been my home for almost 25 years, and I am grateful for this opportunity to serve every member of our community.

Guskiewicz will receive an annual salary of $620,000.

His new position is effective immediately.

“Kevin Guskiewicz possesses the leadership qualities needed to take Carolina forward: strength, poise, humility, vision, the strong proficiency to listen, and the ability to bring people together,” said University of North Carolina System Interim President Bill Roper.

A Kenan Distinguished Professor of Exercise and Sport Science, Guskiewicz has been a member of the UNC-CH faculty since 1995.

Folt served as chancellor from July 1, 2013 until January 31.

