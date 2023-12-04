CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — More than three months after a professor was shot and killed on UNC- Chapel Hill’s campus, the university has released a summary of findings from feedback it received following the incident.

On Aug. 28, campus police said Dr. Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences, was shot inside the Caudill Laboratories building. A series of 911 calls prompted a lockdown of the campus.

Sirens sounded on campus and alerts went out through the university’s Alert Carolina system telling students to seek shelter. Some students, however, voiced concerns about the lack of communication from the university and a potential lack of training by campus staff.

The university set up a feedback portal online for people to voice concerns about the university’s response to the shooting.

“It’s crucial that we get the viewpoint of the folks who are affected by it — the folks who we’re trying to reach with our emergency messaging, the folks who were in lockdown,” said George Battle, vice chancellor for institutional integrity and risk management. “It’s just key to have that perspective.”

Feedback was categorized into three areas.

Suggestions for the Alert Carolina system include:

Send more frequent and detailed updates during the incident.

Update the “on or near campus” language in the initial Alert Carolina because it was too vague.

Provide information to parents on how they can get updates during the incident.

Share more information on the location of the incident and its impact as it evolves.

Make sirens audible in classroom buildings.

Continue to post the Alert Carolina on the classroom monitors because it was helpful.

Suggestions for preparedness and training include:

Require emergency protocol trainings and drills, especially for faculty and staff.

Confirm expectations for faculty about continuing instruction in person or online.

Suggestions for safety infrastructure include:

Ensure all doors can be locked and/or windows can be covered.

Create building-specific plans and emergency protocols.

Assign a trained department contact person to coordinate during an incident.

Of those who provided feedback, the university says 82.8% of respondents found the initial Alert Carolina text notification to be useful, 71.1% of respondents rated the initial email notification to be useful, and 85% of respondents said the “All Clear” notification was useful to help make decisions about their safety.

When it came to updates during the lockdown, respondents were almost evenly split in regard to how useful those updates were.

UNC says 47.1% of respondents said the outdoor sirens were not useful at all or slightly useful, and 60% said the same for the Alert Carolina website.

UNC-Chapel Hill went into lockdown within minutes after the email with the feedback portal link was sent on Sept. 13. On that day, police said 27-year-old Mikel Harris went to Alpine Bagels inside the Student Union on campus and threatened a supervisor there with a gun. University officials say responses may include impressions from that experience, although the questions were focused on the August shooting.

The university says it will use this feedback to start a formal after-action review to analyze the incident and the university’s response. The third-party conducting this review will then provide recommendations regarding future emergency response plans.