Hannah-Jones won’t join UNC faculty without tenure, letter says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones has told the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in a letter that she will not join the faculty at its journalism school without tenure.

NC Policy Watch reported Tuesday that the letter says Hannah-Jones will not begin her position as Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism as scheduled July 1.

Hannah-Jones won a Pulitzer Prize for her work on The 1619 Project for the New York Times Magazine. She accepted a five-year contract to join the journalism school’s faculty this year.

Questions were raised about her non-academic background and a submission for a tenured position never went before the UNC Board of Trustees.