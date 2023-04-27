CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina Police Department is asking for help identifying a larceny suspect.

Officers said they are looking for a man who committed a larceny at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Student Union. A larceny is a theft of personal property.

The university shared surveillance photos of the man it identified as the suspect.

According to the timestamp, the photos were taken Sunday at about 4:45 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Brown at (919) 962-8175.