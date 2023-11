CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC-Chapel Hill police are asking for the public’s help in identifying people in several e-scooter thefts across campus.

Photos released by police Wednesday showed two subjects near a bike rack looking at a scooter.

(Courtesy UNC Police)

Police say if you have any information on these individuals to contact Investigator Humphrey at (919)-962-3534.