CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The UNC Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle break-in suspect.

Police say on Monday, a suspect broke into a vehicle at Carolina North, which is a research campus two miles north of the main campus.

The suspect believed to be involved in a vehicle break in. (UNC Police)

The suspect is believed to be driving a small grey sedan.

If you have any information on this case, please contact Sgt. Dodson at 919-843-1423.