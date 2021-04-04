Have you seen this man? Chapel Hill police looking for armed bank robber

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill police are asking for help identifying a suspect in an armed bank robbery that happened Saturday.

Around 12:46 p.m. Saturday, police said the man entered the PNC Bank located at 841 Willow Dr. He brandished a weapon and stole cash. He was last seen leaving the bank and running toward Conner Drive.

The man was described as being about 5-foot-10 and 150 to 160 pounds. He was wearing a dark blue UNC hat, sunglasses, a blue shirt, green jacket, dark jeans, and purple surgical gloves.





Anyone with information is asked to contact Chapel Hill police at 919-612-8240, Orange County Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515, or 911.