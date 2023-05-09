DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Heavy hearts were felt on Tuesday as the Chapel Hill Police Department mourns the loss of one of their own, 55-year-old patrol officer Mike Mineer.

His close friend of 15 years, Angelo Marrone, saw the officer just two weeks ago.

“The first thing he says ‘Angelo, I got one more month left and I’m going to retire,’” Marrone said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol reports Mineer was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Chatham County.

Initial reports indicate a log truck stopped due to traffic ahead and Mineer didn’t stop fast enough, striking the back of the truck.

“I’m going to be honest,” Marrone said. “I got tears this morning because he was a great guy. Great guy.”

He was a 19-year Chapel Hill police veteran and lived in Bear Creek.

Marrone said they would spend time together watching football.

“He loves this town,” he said. “He would give everything for this town, make sure everything was okay.”

Chapel Hill Police Chief Celisa Lehew released a statement, that reads in part, “Mike was a dedicated family man and a caring colleague. Our thoughts are with his family and friends—including his CHPD family—in this difficult time.”

Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson also released a statement.

“As his passing is shocking and untimely, I hope we all can support his family, loved ones and coworkers with the respect, care and honor that he showed in his love for others.”

Marrone owns Italian Pizzeria III on West Franklin Street, where he and the fallen officer first met.

“Mike, thank you for everything you [did for] us,” Marrone said. “He was a funny guy. We joked a lot together. We played around together.”

“Mike was an extremely dedicated police officer who was both well-liked and well-respected by his fellow officers and members of the community,” former Chapel Hill Police Chief Gregg Jarvies said. “He had an infectious laugh and a magnetic personality. Mike was a great public servant and even better human being.”