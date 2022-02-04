Here are dates, times Chapel Hill police are planning traffic enforcement next week

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill police will start their February traffic safety initiatives next week. The operations are an attempt to make the roads safer for drivers and pedestrians.

In recent weeks, CBS 17 has reported on two teens hit while crossing the street on Estes Drive on New Year’s Eve. Last week, three children were injured when a car crashed onto the playground outside Northside Elementary School. And also last week, a bicyclist sustained critical injuries after crashing into an opening car door along West Franklin Street.

The department said data show 16 people have been hit on crosswalks in about the last year. Chapel Hill’s traffic initiative will enforce traffic laws for drivers and pedestrians.

The department will watch for speeders on:

Tuesday, Feb. 8, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22, 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Pedestrian safety enforcement operations are also planned for the month. Those will be held on:

Thursday, Feb. 10, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Police will focus on areas with heavy pedestrian and bicycle traffic. That includes downtown and mid-block crosswalks along the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Estes Drive corridors.

Failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk could carry the following penalties:

$100 fine

$201 court costs

Driver’s license points

Insurance rate impacts

Civil litigation

The Town Council will receive an update on bicycle and pedestrian safety efforts at its meeting on Feb. 9.