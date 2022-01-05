Here’s when, where Chapel Hill police will beef up traffic patrols

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN)- As part of the Road to Zero campaign, Chapel Hill will beef up patrols in an effort to improve safety for everyone. The initiative lays out strategies to address pedestrian safety through policy, infrastructure, and programming.

Chapel Hill police have three speed-enforcement operations planned for January. They are scheduled for:

Monday, Jan. 10, 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18, 7:00 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In addition, police have also planned four pedestrian-safety enforcement operations. Those are scheduled for:

Tuesday, Jan. 11, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Police said they would focus on areas with heavy pedestrian and bicycle traffic. Some of those locations around downtown and mid-block crosswalks like the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Estes Drive corridors.

“We encourage everyone traveling, regardless of your mode of transportation, to remember that community safety is a shared responsibility,” the Town said in a press release.

The Town also said it would use digital signboards to alert people to the enforcement events, encouraging drivers to limit distractions and watch out for pedestrians or cyclists.