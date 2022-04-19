CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Some Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools high schools will perform additional COVID-19 testing after seeing an uptick in cases.

Starting this week, all high schools will offer testing twice a week. District leaders say they’re doing this because the biggest increases are happening at the high schools.

Spokesperson Andy Jenks says it’s about giving students and staff easy access to testing.

“This is an example of us just providing another resource for our students and our staff to get tested, to make it convenient and if it does identify a positive case, our nurses and our employees will take the next steps from there,” Jenks said.

Students are not required to get tested and the district tells CBS 17 that option is not on the table.

The testing schedule for the week of April 18-22:

Carrboro High School

• Tuesday, April 19, 12:20 – 1:45 p.m.

• Thursday, April 21, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill High School

• Tuesday, April 19, 3:30 to 4:45 p.m.

• Thursday, April 21, 1-2 p.m.

East Chapel Hill High School

• Wednesday, April 20, 8:15 – 10 a.m.

• Friday, April 22, 10-11 a.m.