Hillsborough crews working to destroy trailer of commercial-grade fireworks

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Several Hillsborogh and county agencies shut down roads Friday, working together to make way for a trailer full of commercial-grade fireworks.

“As we all know fireworks are dangerous, they are unpredictable and can cause serious injury and death,” said Kirby Saunders, director of Emergency Services Orange County.

Officials say the fireworks belong to a distributor who stored them in a trailer on their property on Faucette Mill Road when they retired.

(Orange County Emergency Services)

Now the owner is hoping to sell the property and called authorities to help remove and destroy the fireworks safely.

“No matter how you look at it – fireworks are dangerous. They’re not toys they’re explosives. You have to remove it with shovels that are non-sparking, you have to have certain equipment and it’s gonna be a long tedious process because you want to make sure you don’t disturb it to where it will spark or cause any type of flash where you put anyone at risk, so they’re gonna do it very slowly, carefully and meticulously,” said Elizabeth Farnan, acting fire marshal of Orange County.

Town officials say because the fireworks are so old, they don’t anticipate an explosion. The fireworks will be destroyed at the Resco Products Quarry.

“It’s really important to me that all our residents, visitors and everyone that comes to Hillsborogh feel safe and remain safe so we’re gonna go above and beyond,” said Farnan.

People are not allowed to watch the disposal process because crews want to keep everyone safe. However, the trails near the quarry will remain open.