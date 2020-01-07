Hillsborough engineer wins Cash 5 jackpot —again

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Richard Moreau of Hillsborough got a double dose of luck when he won a Cash 5 jackpot for the second time, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Moreau’s first dose came in May 2017 when he won a $70,539 Cash 5 jackpot. His second happened Friday when he won a $233,415 Cash 5 jackpot.

“I take whatever luck I can get,” Moreau said. “There’s so much bad that happens out there, that you’ve got to take the good when it comes. Winning a second time feels amazing. It’s a good start to the New Year.”

The electrical engineer used his own numbers and bought the winning ticket at The Quickie Mart on South Churton Street in Hillsborough.

“I always use my own numbers,” Moreau said. “I had some numbers that were eating at me all day, so I put them down.”

He found out from his wife the next morning that the numbers turned out to be lucky ones.

“She woke me up around 1:30 a.m. yelling, ‘Get up! You won. You won,’” Moreau said. “I told her she was looking at them wrong and to go back to sleep. When she said she wasn’t, I checked the ticket. I had to look at it three different times before it sunk in.”

Moreau claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $165,141. He said he plans to use some of the money to pay bills.

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

The jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is $120,000.

