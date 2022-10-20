HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Myers House will be hosting Halloween Night from 3-9 p.m. on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Special guest Tony Moran, the face of Michael Myers from the original film version of “Halloween” in 1978, will be signing autographs, taking photos with fans, and doing a special in-costume photo opportunity on the front porch, the house’s website stated. He’ll even officiate weddings and vow renewals (limit spots available).

In addition, there will be flickering jack-o-lanterns, campfires with smores, and spooky music playing. Everyone is encouraged to dress up in costume.

A reserved ticket is needed to attend this event. Click here to purchase.

EVENT SCHEDULE

3 p.m. — Gate opens

3-6 p.m. —Tony signing autographs and taking selfies with fans

6-6:30 p.m. — In Michael Myers costume photo op with Tony on front porch (fan’s camera)

6:30-7 p.m. — Q&A with Tony

7 p.m. — Outdoor movie screening

The Myers House is a replica of the house from the original 1978 version of “Halloween.”

