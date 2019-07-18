Hillsborough liquor store robbery leads to chase, crash involving state trooper

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two robbery suspects are on the run after they robbed a Hillsborough liquor store and then led a state trooper on a chase that ended with a crash, officials said.

Just before 9 p.m., two suspects armed with handguns and wearing ski masks entered the ABC store on U.S. 70 near Mebane, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

They robbed the store of the cash in the register and two bottles of liquor. They also stole a customer’s wallet, the sheriff’s office said.

As the suspects left the scene in a Chevrolet Malibu, a witness followed them until law enforcement met up with the vehicles.

The suspects then led a North Carolina State trooper on a chase that entered into Durham County.

The trooper’s cruiser and the Malibu collided during the chase – leaving the cruiser heavily damaged.

One suspect ran from the scene and the other drove off, the sheriff’s office said.

The trooper’s vehicle was too damaged to continue chasing the suspects, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 245-2975.

