Hillsborough officer buys woman new headlights, installs them after she got a warning

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Saturday, a Hillsborough officer helped a woman who came to the police department looking for help with replacing her headlights.

In a Facebook post, the police department said the woman had received a warning about a headlight being out. She went and bought a new headlight, but couldn’t find someone to install it, so she asked Hillsborough police for help.

K-9 officer Mike Toellen offered to install it for her, but found out the bulb was not the right kind. He also discovered both her high and low beams needed replacing.

Toellen bought her new headlights and installed them himself.

“Little known fact, Officer Toellen is a master mechanic and may or may not have hobby raced two and four wheeled vehicles ‘back in the day,'” the post said.