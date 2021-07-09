28-year-old killed in Orange County hit and run

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 28-year-old man was identified early Friday morning as the victim in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Orange County, the Highway Patrol said.

John Lewis Aldridge was struck and killed on Wilkerson Road in Orange County around 6:35 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect and vehicle failed to remain at the scene and are currently unknown.

The State Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling south at the time of the hit-and-run and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Raleigh Communications Center at (336) 334-5500.