HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department is accepting elementary school supply donations through Wednesday.

The supplies will be distributed by the Family Success Alliance. The following items are needed:

  • Glue sticks
  • Crayons
  • Pencils
  • Composition books
  • Elementary scissors
  • Bookbags
  • Post-it notes
  • Sandwich bags
  • Facial tissues
  • Disinfectant wipes
  • Small headphones and earbuds
  • Nap blankets for kindergarteners

A donation box is located at the police headquarters at 127 North Churton Street.

For questions, contact Sgt. Foster at 919-296-9563 or at scott.foster@hillsboroughnc.gov.