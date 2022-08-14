HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department is accepting elementary school supply donations through Wednesday.
The supplies will be distributed by the Family Success Alliance. The following items are needed:
- Glue sticks
- Crayons
- Pencils
- Composition books
- Elementary scissors
- Bookbags
- Post-it notes
- Sandwich bags
- Facial tissues
- Disinfectant wipes
- Small headphones and earbuds
- Nap blankets for kindergarteners
A donation box is located at the police headquarters at 127 North Churton Street.
For questions, contact Sgt. Foster at 919-296-9563 or at scott.foster@hillsboroughnc.gov.