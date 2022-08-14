HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department is accepting elementary school supply donations through Wednesday.

The supplies will be distributed by the Family Success Alliance. The following items are needed:

Glue sticks

Crayons

Pencils

Composition books

Elementary scissors

Bookbags

Post-it notes

Sandwich bags

Facial tissues

Disinfectant wipes

Small headphones and earbuds

Nap blankets for kindergarteners

A donation box is located at the police headquarters at 127 North Churton Street.

For questions, contact Sgt. Foster at 919-296-9563 or at scott.foster@hillsboroughnc.gov.