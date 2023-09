HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman wanted in connection with theft.

The police released surveillance photos of a woman they believe to be involved with larceny and attempted larceny at Walmart.

(Hillsborough Police Department)

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity or her whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Phuong at (919) 296-9576, message the Hillsborough Police Department’s Facebook page, or use the See It Say It Send It app.