HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hillsborough police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in connection to a felony larceny case.

The larceny took place Wednesday at Walgreens at 200 U.S. 70 East.

The subject is in hislate 40’s, wearing a grey baseball hat and shorts along with a black T-shirt with the letters “CBGB” on it. He left the area in a white or silver BMW SUV, police said.

If you have any information, please message the Hillsborough police Facebook page, or contact Officer Soltys directly at (919) 296-9569, madison.soltys@hillsboroughnc.gov