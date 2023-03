HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man from an incident at a Walmart.

Police said the incident happened at Walmart on Feb. 10. He was last seen leaving the store in a U-Haul truck.

A man entering the Walmart in Hillsborough. (Photo from Hillsborough Police Department)

A man entering the Walmart in Hillsborough. (Photo from Hillsborough Police Department)

The department has little information but is asking if you have any information, to please call Officer Soltys at (919) 296-9569 or message the Hillsborough Police Department on Facebook.