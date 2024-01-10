HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hillsborough Police Department is searching for a man who injured an officer at a convenience store during a larceny investigation on Wednesday, police said.

Officers responded at around 2:17 p.m. to the Sheetz at 1990 NC 86 South in Hillsborough for a report of a larceny, police said. When investigating, the officers were alerted of a second larceny happening within the building. Afterward, they approached a man inside the store, who then physically assaulted the responding officer before fleeing to a GMC Terrain SLE, according to Hillsborough police.

Police said the suspect entered the driver’s seat and subsequently assaulted the officer while attempting to remove him from the vehicle. The suspect then drove away while dragging the officer, resulting in the officer getting injured, police said.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect was last seen wearing a green Columbia zip-up jacket, blue jeans, camouflage ball cap and black shoes with white soles. Hillsborough police said he was driving a red, second-generation GMC Terrain SLE with an after-market roof rack, and was heading toward Durham on Interstate 85 North.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Andrew Jones at 919-296-9562.