HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people in reference to an incident at a Walmart.
The police department released surveillance photos of the individuals and said they’re wanted in connection to “a fraud that occurred at Walmart” on Wednesday.
They also provided a photo and a description of the vehicle. According to police, the car is a “black BMW with paper tags and a large scratch on the driver’s side door.”
Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Officer Carter at (919) 296-9549 or by email at megan.carter@hillsboroughnc.gov. Tips can also be left through the See it, Say it, Send it app or by messaging the Hillsborough Police Department’s Facebook page.