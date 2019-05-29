Hillsborough police officer helps owl with broken wing Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy of the Hillsborough Police Department via Facebook) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy of the Hillsborough Police Department via Facebook) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy of the Hillsborough Police Department via Facebook) [ + - ]

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) - An officer with the Hillsborough Police Department is being called an "owl whisperer" after helping an owl suffering from a broken wing.

A Facebook post from the department said Officer Mike Toellen found the owl on Orange Grove Road near South Churton Street.

"He was loved on and CLAWS, Inc. is on the way to pick him up," the Facebook post read.

The Hillsborough Police Department also encouraged people to donate to the non-profit CLAWS, Inc. through its PayPal.

