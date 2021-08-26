Hillsborough police searching for suspects who robbed gas station, convenience store

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hillsborough police are asking for information about two armed suspects who robbed a gas station and convenience store Thursday morning.

At approximately 9:15 a.m. the Hillsborough Police Department responded to a call from Circle K’s Kangaroo Express at 500 S. Churton St. where an employee said two people entered the shop with handguns, a release said.

They demanded money from the business and a customer before an employee was taken to the local hospital for minor injuries sustained during the robbery.

Anyone with information is aked to call Sgt. Nick Chelenza at 919-296-9523 or anonymously at 919-296-9555.