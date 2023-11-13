HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department is collecting donations of new, unwrapped toys through 5 p.m. on Dec. 18.
Santa’s annual visit will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Dorothy N. Johnson Community Center. The community center, at 501 Rainey Ave. in the Fairview neighborhood, will be transformed into a winter wonderland, with a light display from Dec. 21 through Jan. 1, the department said.
Donations to the toy drive may be made in several ways:
- Drop off toys ― 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at the police station, 127 N. Churton St. The station will be closed to the public Nov. 24 and 25 for Thanksgiving.
- Shop online and opt for delivery ― Toys may be delivered to the police station: Hillsborough Police Department, Attn: Toy Drive, 127 N. Churton St., Hillsborough, NC 27278.
- Make a monetary donation online ― Use the town’s payments and donations site.
Gift guidelines
If you’re donating gifts for children:
- Gifts should be new, unwrapped and appropriate for newborns to children in their early teens.
- No toy weapons or candy should be donated.
For more information, contact Sgt. Scott Foster at 919-296-9563 or by email. Place “Toy Drive” in the subject.