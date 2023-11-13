HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department is collecting donations of new, unwrapped toys through 5 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Santa’s annual visit will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Dorothy N. Johnson Community Center. The community center, at 501 Rainey Ave. in the Fairview neighborhood, will be transformed into a winter wonderland, with a light display from Dec. 21 through Jan. 1, the department said.

Donations to the toy drive may be made in several ways:

Drop off toys ― 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at the police station, 127 N. Churton St. The station will be closed to the public Nov. 24 and 25 for Thanksgiving.

― 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at the police station, 127 N. Churton St. The station will be closed to the public Nov. 24 and 25 for Thanksgiving. Shop online and opt for delivery ― Toys may be delivered to the police station: Hillsborough Police Department, Attn: Toy Drive, 127 N. Churton St., Hillsborough, NC 27278.

― Toys may be delivered to the police station: Hillsborough Police Department, Attn: Toy Drive, 127 N. Churton St., Hillsborough, NC 27278. Make a monetary donation online ― Use the town’s payments and donations site.

Gift guidelines

If you’re donating gifts for children:

Gifts should be new, unwrapped and appropriate for newborns to children in their early teens.

No toy weapons or candy should be donated.

For more information, contact Sgt. Scott Foster at 919-296-9563 or by email. Place “Toy Drive” in the subject.