HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and woman were injured in a shooting during a summer party on July 5. Hillsborough Police are still seeking information in the incident.

According to police, the investigation continues, and they are seeking any information about a shooting that happened in the area of Riddle Avenue in northern Hillsborough.

A 21-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Andrew Jones by email or phone at 919-296-9562.

Anonymous crime tips can be reported by: