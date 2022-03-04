HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hillsborough Police Department has a message for drivers: slow down and pay attention.

The department said Thursday that an officer was monitoring traffic near S. Churton and John Earl streets. There had been multiple accidents and close calls in the area, a Facebook post said.

The officer clocked one driver going 56 mph in a 35 mph zone during heavy traffic, the post said.

That driver was cited for speeding, and careless and reckless driving, Hillsborough police said.

“Put your phone on hands free or do not disturb, pay attention and care enough for those around you to drive safe,” the post said.