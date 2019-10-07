Hillsborough residents raise concerns about traffic safety with online petition

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A family in Hillsborough has started an online petition calling for the town of Hillsborough to address traffic concerns and create safer streets for drivers and pedestrians.

Will Spoon and Lisa Bakale-Wise like to take their son Henry for walks near West Queen and Hassel Streets near downtown.

But recently, they have noticed motorists speeding down their street and running stop signs near that intersection.

Spoon told CBS 17 the reckless driving in his neighborhood is very concerning because the intersection is right next to a playground.

“We were just kind of shocked to see people go through the stop signs here by the park without even slowing down,” Spoon said.

The couple said they went to Hillsborough Police a couple of years ago about their concerns, but they said there are still traffic concerns that need to be addressed.

Last week they decided to start an online petition calling on the city to create a plan to address their concerns.

“We’d really like the town to come up with a plan themselves for identifying problem areas like this where people will speed and run stop signs,” Spoon said. “We’d like them to find ways to improve the situation.”

So far the petition has more than 60 signatures and other residents have added comments about other locations around town where they have seen reckless driving.

CBS 17 spoke with Hillsborough Police Chief Duane Hampton who said he has not been made aware of these issues at these particular locations yet.

But he said in other areas of town they have put in speed signs that record how fast drivers are going and they have also increased police presence where there have been concerns about people not stopping at stop signs.

Chief Hampton said once people let them know about the issues in certain areas, they will do what they can to address the problem.

“A lot of the streets, especially when you get in the historic district they’re very narrow streets so it becomes a real challenge,” Hampton said. “Any vehicle traffic in these areas can become problematic. It’s something we’ll keep working on to keep Hillsborough walkable.”

Spoon and Bakale-Wise said they plan to bring the petition to city hall once they get 100 signatures.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now