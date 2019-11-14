Hillsborough teen charged with threatening to shoot up Orange County school

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A second teen has been arrested and a third person is wanted in connection with three school shooting threats made at Cedar Ridge High School since late October, according to a press release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Alex Massey, 17, of Hillsborough, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. He is a junior at Cedar Ridge High School.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Cedar Ridge community saw three shooting threats made at the high school between Oct. 25 and Nov. 7.

Massey is charged in connection with the second threat that was made, the sheriff’s office said. The threat authorities say Massey made was written in a bathroom stall at the school. A student reported the threat on Nov. 4. The message indicated there would be a school shooting the next day.

Late in October, 18-year-old Dylan George, of Mebane, was arrested and charged for making the first threat. According to the sheriff’s office, George sent a text message from a third party number threatening to shoot up the school.

The charge that both teens face is a class H felony that’s punishable by up to 39 months in prison, the sheriff’s office said.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood called the threats “very serious matters” in a statement included in the press release:

Threats like these are very serious matters. They produce an extreme amount of anxiety, they interfere with the academic process, and they are very expensive to the community. They concentrate law enforcement efforts in a specific geographical place, leaving other parts of the county with fewer resources at their disposal for emergency response, routine patrol, and proactive measures. A threat like this endangers more than just the school; it places our entire community at risk.”

Dr. Monique Felder, Superintendent of Orange County Schools, said in response to the threat and arrest that, “Safety is our number one goal. Threats of violence against our students and school community are serious offenses. I am grateful to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the administration at Cedar Ridge High School for their contained efforts to keep us safe.”

The sheriff’s office said that “Massey’s arrest followed a detailed investigation into the graffiti.” A $2,500 reward was offered in the case, but no one qualified for it because investigators solved the case on their own.

Another $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the third threat. This threat was written on the gym floor on Nov. 7. In that threat, the person said that there would be a school shooting on Nov. 14.

Any student with information should get in contact with either of the school resource officers — Corporal Jon Daniel or Corporal Jason Wagner — or ask a teacher or administrator to contact them.

Upon his arrest, Massey received a $10,000 secured bond. He is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now