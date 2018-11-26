Thief crashes stolen SUV into Hillsborough Verizon store, steals merchandise Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by Kelly Kennedy/CBS 17 [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by Kelly Kennedy/CBS 17 [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by Kelly Kennedy/CBS 17 [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by Kelly Kennedy/CBS 17 [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Hillsborough Police are investigating after they say someone drove an SUV through a Verizon store early Sunday morning, getting away with merchandise.

The crash and grab incident happened at the Verizon Wireless on Hampton Pointe Boulevard.

UPDATE: Video shows 2 running after SUV smashes into Hillsborough Verizon

After crashing through the front door of the store, authorities say, a person got out of the SUV to steal merchandise then fled the scene on foot.

The thief left the vehicle, which was an SUV, inside the store. The SUV, which police later said was stolen, was later removed by authorities.

There was extensive damage to the front of the store with the front entry area smashed. There was some damage inside the store also.

UPDATE: Video shows 2 running after SUV smashes into Hillsborough Verizon

Employees spent the day cleaning up the mess. Some customers were angry.

"Absolute horror. It’s upsetting to see that kind of thing happen. How desperate do you have to be and to think of running a car through a plate glass window? Is there some kind of desperation here?" said Anne Montgomery of Hillsborough.

Police have not released any suspect information.

UPDATE: Video shows 2 running after SUV smashes into Hillsborough Verizon