HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A social media post that led to a lockdown at an Orange County high school Thursday was found to be a hoax, officials said.

The county’s sheriff’s office and public school system said in a statement that an image that caused the lockdown and sparked concern of a potential school-shooting threat turned out to be a modification of a post made in 2018 by a student in New Mexico that had been shared “countless” times in the years since.

A parent of a student attending Cedar Ridge High School called the school and spoke with Principal Anna Hipps. The parent reported seeing a social media post with a photo of a rifle and threat alleging that violence would happen at “CHS,” officials said.

School administrators placed the school under a “soft lockdown” while they conducted an investigation with the help of school resource officers from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation revealed that several students saw and shared the post, but it did not represent a current or credible threat to any school.

A similar threat circulated Wednesday in several districts in Tennessee, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said as a precaution, extra security will be at Cedar Ridge throughout the day. The Orange County Public School System said school will not be in session on Friday.