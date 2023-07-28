CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Last Friday, human remains were found in a wooded area in Carrboro and police have identified him as a person who went missing July 13.

On July 19, the Carrboro Police Department said Daishi Tanabe was last seen at his home on July 13 in Carrboro and was believed to have a cognitive impairment.

On July 21, police said human remains were found in the woods near Hanford Drive in Carrboro. The Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the deceased person as Tanabe.

Police said his cause of death is under investigation, but there is no evidence that his death is the result of a criminal act.

No other information was released.