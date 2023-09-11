CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of people ran up and down thousands of stairs all before sunrise on Monday morning, on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

“We want to feel how the firefighters felt on the day of 9/11, we’re trying to do as close to the amount of steps that they did that day,” MacKenzie Jensen, the Cadet Command Sgt. Major with UNC-Chapel Hill’s ROTC program, said.

The ROTC program hosts the climb every year, but they’re joined by local police departments, firefighters in full gear, athletic teams, and community members. Each of those people took each step at a time, with a different memory in mind.

“I was in college when it happened at West Point, and I remember watching the second plane hit the towers, and just being horrified and not understanding what it meant at that point,” Lt. Col. Dan Hurd, a professor of Military Science with UNC-Chapel Hill’s ROTC program, said.

“My uncle was special forces and joined right after the 9/11 tragedy,” Cadet Command Sgt. Major Jensen added.

In total, each person climbed two thousand and 71 steps. Lt. Col. Hurd calls it shared hardship, a reminder of what heroes did in New York City during the attacks, climbing the steps of the World Trade Center to help those trapped in the building. He says it’s a way to honor the men and women who died that day, but also a reminder of those who have fought in the decades since that day.

“I think I can speak for most soldiers when I say we fight harder because of that day, and we fight harder because of what people gave on that day,” he said.