DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – After a heartbreaking defeat on Monday night against the Kansas Jayhawks in the NCAA National Championship, the UNC men’s basketball team returned to campus on Tuesday and hundreds of fans were there to welcome them home.

The team arrived at the Dean Smith Center at the University of North Carolina’s campus in Chapel Hill just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and fans of all ages were there to show their support for the team.

“I’m just proud of the team and everything they did this season,” UNC fan Jackson Nethercutt said.

Many fans were still heartbroken over the loss against Kansas, not even 24 hours later.

“It’s kind of terrible about last night, but life goes on,” UNC fan Adam Osofsky said. “Hopefully, next year we’ll get redemption.”

But Carolina fans told CBS 17 they could not be prouder of how far the team made it this season.

“We came a long way,” UNC senior Alyson Thompson said. “We retired Coach K, we won the Duke game, and they really put it all out on the floor. I’m super excited to see them back.”

Head coach Hubert Davis spoke to fans once he got off the bus and thanked them for all their support.

“I know the year just ended, but we’re looking forward to next year already,” Davis told the fans.

Fans said they are optimistic about next season and where Davis will take the team.

“It brings a fresh start, and he’s obviously had an incredible impact on this team, this community and the University,” UNC fan Elizabeth Rieker said. “We’re so thankful to have him to lead us through the next phase.”

Win or lose, UNC fans said one thing is for certain.

“Every day is a great day to be a Tar Heel, always,” UNC fan Kim Collie said.