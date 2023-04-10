HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A lane of Interstate 40 was closed Monday for emergency road repair work, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The incident was reported just before 3:25 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-40 at mile marker 161, which is near Old N.C. 86 south of Hillsborough, according to a news release from the NCDOT.

Officials closed the right lane just after the exit for Old N.C. 86.

Crews will be working to repair a “concrete failure,” according to NCDOT spokeswoman Kelse Edwards.

“There was a concrete failure on the shoulder which is pushing a bit over into the right lane which is causing the emergency road closure,” Edwards said in an email to CBS 17.

The lane is projected to reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Already Monday afternoon, eastbound traffic was backed up about two miles to the I-40/I-85 split.

To avoid the lane closure, drivers could take I-85 to old N.C. 86 and head south to rejoin I-40.