HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – All lanes of North Carolina Interstate 85 north and Interstate 40 east are closed following a wreck that occurred at approximately 8:50 p.m. in Orange County near Hillsborough, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The crash happened along I-85 just before the split with I-40 near exit 163 west of Hillsborough.

A DOT camera shows traffic stopped at the scene.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol originally had two lanes shut down, but upped it to a full northbound closure after sending a trooper to the scene, officials told CBS 17 over the phone.

Crews are currently on-scene and this is a developing story.