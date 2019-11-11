Iconic Chapel Hill store Southern Season to close after 40+ years

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill institution Southern Season will be closing in early 2020 after 44 years in business, according to a press release from Calvert Retail.

The iconic store, located at University Place, will still operate online, according to Calvert Retail owner Eric Brinsfield.

Brinsfield said in the release that:

Southern Season is an incredible business, and I firmly believe that the concept is part of the future of retail; However, it requires a more robust organization and more capital than I can provide as a small business owner. I have made the difficult decision to close the Chapel Hill retail store and focus on our online business from our facility in Graham, NC.”

The store’s gift baskets and packaged food items will remain available for purchase through Southern Season’s online store.

Southern Season (Photo: Mr. Granger via Wikimedia Commons)

Calvert Retail operates other stores, including Kitchen & Company in Asheville. That store will remain open.

According to the release, Calvert Retail “acquired the assets of Southern Season in August 2016. Prior to being acquired by Calvert Retail, Southern Season had been operating under the protection of the Federal Bankruptcy Code.”

“For 44 years, the business has played an outsized role in the Triangle’s food community. This is no doubt because of the incredible people of Southern Season who continue to amaze me every day,” said Brinsfield. “We really want to thank the people of Orange, Chatham, Durham and beyond for all of the great years that we had in Chapel Hill.”

Brinsfield said in the release that customers can expect “some incredible values as we wind down the store over the next few months.”

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now