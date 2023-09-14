CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — New details about the incident that caused UNC-Chapel Hill to go into lockdown Wednesday afternoon have come out ahead of the armed suspect’s first court appearance Thursday.

According to the probable cause affidavit to get the search warrant, around 12:44 p.m. Wednesday, UNC Communications was advised that a man with a gun was at Alpine Bagels inside the Student Union on campus.

The victim, Jason Carpenter, a supervisor at the Alpine Bagel, stated that the suspect pointed a gun at him and stated “I’ll blow your head off.” Several employees and students also saw the gun and ran from the area before calling police, according to court documents.

Documents say during the investigation police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Mikel Harris.

Carpenter told police that he notified an employee over the phone that they had been fired, and they stated that someone was on the way to the Union. Carpenter said he did not know Harris prior to this incident.

Police say that after reviewing camera footage they noticed a person matching Harris’ description and through training could see him trying to conceal a weapon in his waistband which was “consistent with someone putting a firearm into a waistband.”

According to police, Harris had fled the Union in a white Hyundai and returned to an apartment complex where officers later located him.

Harris eventually exited the apartment and officers with the Chapel Hill Police Department took him into custody. According to police, the handgun was not on him and he did not state where it was. Police say that Harris shares the apartment with his grandmother and she also was unsure of where the gun was, but stated “it may be in his vehicle.”

Police have issued a search warrant for Harris’ Hyundai, according to court documents.

Harris has been charged with gun etc. on educational property, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.

According to documents, Harris also has previous charges from earlier this month for waving a bat and communicating threats to a woman.

Harris is being held at the Orange County Detention Center and his first appearance is Thursday at 2 p.m.