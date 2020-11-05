‘I’ll never forget it’: WWII Navy veteran receives surprise 95th birthday celebration at Chapel Hill home

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A Chapel Hill World War II Navy veteran was celebrated at his home Wednesday for his 95th birthday.

Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Carolina, and a number of guests celebrated the 95th birthday of Samuel Greco.

“This event honors those who have served in the armed forces as well as building on the relationship between service members and local communities. Mr. Greco served in the Navy more than 60 years ago but NTAG Carolina would be remised to count that time as lost. Sailors hope to honor the time that he and others like him gave to our nation,” NTAG officials said about the event

For the celebration, sailors were lead in a short marching detail from Greco’s driveway to the front walk beneath his second-floor window. There they sang Anchors Aweigh followed by Happy Birthday before presenting Greco with a command coin and ball cap on behalf of NTAG Carolina.

Greco served from 1942-1946 on the USS Saratoga.