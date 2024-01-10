CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – In Chapel Hill, nearly two dozen people are picking up and drying out after water flooded their homes. Workers ripped out floors. Residents salvaged their belongings.

This happened less than 24 hours after those flood waters ripped through the condos on Tuesday night.

Joyce Lester doesn’t know where she’s going to stay.

“I don’t have nowhere to go or somebody to help me,” Lester said. “I’m on my own.”

Shana Carter lives a few doors down. She’s been through this twice before.

“It’s been a while since it’s been this much damage and they’ve actually had to do water rescue out here,” Carter said.

Erick Hurlburt is also figuring out a plan as he’s relying on disability.

“We had a flash flood that came through, the second time in less than six months,” he said. “It happened back in June. It was a total loss then. It’s a total loss now.”

Some residents were evacuated by boat and taken to a local hotel.

“Right now, I won’t be able to stay here for the next month and I’ve already paid the rent for this month,” Hurlburt said.

The property manager tells CBS 17 that nearly 25 condos are impacted. She spent the day assessing the properties for an insurance claim and said the affordable housing community lies in a floodway.

“These are pretty massive claims, several hundred thousand dollars worth of claims that we need to do,” Barbara Duffy said. “We’ve got tenants that are going to be displaced.”

Because it was already prone to flooding, the neighborhood set up sand barriers to try and stop the water from reaching the condos.

“Hopefully, this won’t happen again for at least another two years,” Carter said.

Management said long-term solutions include flood walls or raising the units.

“Life will go on somehow, some way,” Hurlburt said.