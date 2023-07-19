CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 50,000 soccer fans took over Kenan Memorial Stadium at UNC-Chapel Hill on Wednesday night for one of the most highly-anticipated international friendlies of the summer.

Chelsea FC took the victory over Wrexham AFC, winning 5-0.

Fans came from across the state, the U.S. and even from other countries to see their favorite international teams face off.

“It means a lot because there’s not many chances where you can get to watch your favorite team up close and in person.” Chelsea fan Victor Hernandez, from Virginia, said.

A draw for underdogs Wrexham AFC is the team’s newfound fame under new co-owner Ryan Reynolds and a popular documentary series.

“The morale they have and the gut that they’ve showed to get through to the next level is just outstanding,” Wrexham fan Jessie Hensley said. “Which is why we drove four hours to be here today.”

The matchup is making millions for the local economy. The Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau estimating a $15-20 million economic impact.

“When you look at the stadium that holds over 50,000 people, you see a lot of kids here. You see a lot of people here. I think the sport as a whole is growing and I think that’s great for everybody,” Hensley said.