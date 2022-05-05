CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police will increase their presence at a high school after a fight Thursday morning, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School and Chapel Hill police officials said.

The interim principal of East Chapel Hill High School, Aaron Acome, released a statement Thursday evening about a fight at the school Thursday.

Little information was revealed about what happened, but the lengthy statement said that students were involved in a fight that apparently took place in a hallway. Students involved in the fight would not be at school Friday, according to the news release.

A 20-year-old Chapel Hill man was arrested, police said.

The statement from Acome touched on the staff members who saw the fight.

“Late this afternoon, at a staff meeting that lasted more than an hour, members of the staff spoke about the emotional impact and trauma of seeing and hearing what took place in our hallway today. Others spoke about feeling unsafe while at school. School and district leaders are hearing this loud and clear,” the statement said.

Chapel Hill police are expected to have an “increased presence” at the school, “especially during class changes and lunchtime,” the statement also said.

CBS 17 has reached out to Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools for more information, including how many students were suspended.

Chapel Hill police said Deshaunti Brooks, 20, of Chapel Hill was arrested and charged with second-degree trespass and assault on a law enforcement officer after the fight.

Chapel Hill police said the officer who was assaulted was not taken to a hospital after the incident.