HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of victims’ family members gathered in a courtroom Tuesday to put eyes on the 17-year-old being charged with the murders of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14.

Just before noon, Issiah Ross walked before the judge and the families wearing T-shirts demanding justice for their loved ones.

Families of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark gather in the courtroom. (Hayley Fixler/CBS 17)

Authorities say Ross shot and killed Clark and Woods on Sept. 17. Their bodies were found the next afternoon by ATV riders off of Buckhorn Road in western Orange County.

Ross was officially named as a suspect a week ago on Nov. 7 after court documents showed the case had been transferred out of Juvenile Court and into Superior Court, CBS 17 previously reported.

The transfer from Juvenile to Superior Court was made official on Nov. 7 after a 10-day period when no appeal had been filed by the attorney representing Ross to keep him in Juvenile Court.

“This is why we are now able to release his name,” Orange-Chatham District Attorney Jeff Nieman previously said in a press conference.

CBS 17 also previously discovered Ross went to Eastern Alamance High School, which was the same school Clark attended. Ross was enrolled for just six days this year, from Aug. 29-Sept. 3.

Since the mention of trying Ross as an adult, two women have also been charged with harboring Ross when he fled to Delaware.

Delaware State police confirmed to CBS 17 on Thursday that Nakaysha Ross, 22, of Middletown, Del., and McKenzie Mitchell, 21, of Dover, Del., were arrested in Dover and charged on Oct. 5 with felony hindering prosecution.

Orange County Sheriff’s investigators said they determined Ross fled North Carolina on Sept. 18, the night after the deadly shootings.

Above video shows Issiah Ross being taken to a car by authorities after Tuesday’s court appearance.