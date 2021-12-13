‘It was a big one’: Massive fire at Orange County mansion near Chapel Hill takes 6+ hours to extinguish

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Every fire department in Orange County — and some from two other counties — helped put out a massive fire at an under-construction mansion Monday afternoon near Chapel Hill, officials said.

Dozens of water tanker trips were involved in fighting the blaze that was reported around 3 p.m. at the home at 841 Silent Hvn., which is about two miles west of Chapel Hill near the intersection of Old Greensboro and Carl Dunham roads, according to Chapel Hill fire officials.

The massive fire at the 11,000-square-foot home took more than six hours to extinguish, according to Chris Wade, assistant fire chief at White Cross Volunteer Fire Department.

“It was a big one,” he said, estimating that up to 40 firefighters were involved in the effort.

Chapel Hill fire crews used a ladder truck to help put out the fire at the three-story home.

One challenge in fighting the massive fire was a lack of fire hydrants in the rural area, Wade said.

So, every Orange County fire department sent water tankers, which allowed firefighters to use up to 12 tankers for dozens of trips during the operation.

Two people at the home were treated for smoke inhalation, but no firefighters were injured.

The fire took between two to three hours to get under control.

The fire was finally extinguished around 9:30 p.m., but a crew member was staying at the scene overnight on “fire watch,” Wade said.

Wade was unsure how much of the home was burned because it was under construction.

But, he said it was “pretty well damaged.”

The Orange County Fire Marshal will be investigating how the fire began.